Sheriff's deputy justified in shooting a man last year; wasn't justitied in March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County District Attorney's Office said a sheriff's deputy was justified in shooting a man in Tehachapi last year, after the shooting was found to be unjustified by Kern County Sheriff's Office in March.

The District Attorney's office said deputy Gabriel Romo responded appropriately when he shot Stan Severi during a call in December.

In March, the sheriff's office said the shooting was not within departmental policy. Deputy Romo filed a suit and was found justified, according to a press release sent by the District Attorney's office on Friday.

Severi survived the shooting and is suing the department.