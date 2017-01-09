Shooting in Southeast Bakersfield injures one

12:48 AM, Jan 9, 2017
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southeast Bakersfield Sunday night.

Officers found a man suffering a minor gunshot would at San Joaquin Memorial hospital around 8:00 p.m.

They later discovered a crime scene at the area of Madison Street and East White Lane.

There is no suspect information at this time.

