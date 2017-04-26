Shooting reported at East Bakersfield medical office
6:15 PM, Apr 25, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating a reported shooting at a medical office in East Bakersfield, investigators said Tuesday.
Crews were called to the area of Goodman Street -- near Bernard and Alta Vista -- just before 6 p.m near the offices of Dr. Edwin Y. Zong.
A BPD lieutenant said officers were reporting that a doctor at a medical facility had been attacked by a patient; the doctor may have fired a gun in self-defense, and the patient may have been seriously injured.
23ABC News has a crew at the scene -- we'll provide updates as they become available.