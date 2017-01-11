Shooting reported in Central Bakersfield near Eye Street, one dead

Chloe Nordquist, Laura Acevedo
2:52 PM, Jan 10, 2017
11:33 PM, Jan 10, 2017

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three men who fled the scene of a shooting that left one man dead in central Bakersfield.

Photo courtesy of Paloma Fletes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police responded to a shooting near Eye Street and 7th Street in Central Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon.

One person was shot and killed, according to BPD. Police are investigating the apparent homicide.

A perimeter has been set up around 6th Street and Eye Street.

