Shooting reported in Central Bakersfield near Eye Street, one dead

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three men who fled the scene of a shooting that left one man dead in central Bakersfield.
Photo courtesy of Paloma Fletes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police responded to a shooting near Eye Street and 7th Street in Central Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon.
One person was shot and killed, according to BPD. Police are investigating the apparent homicide.
A perimeter has been set up around 6th Street and Eye Street.
23ABC will update this story as we learn more.
