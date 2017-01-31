Shooting reported in East Bakersfield near Fontana Market Liquor

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A female victim was shot near Fontana Market Liquor on Niles Street and Miller Street in East Bakersfield Monday night.
She was taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries, according to BPD.
Witnesses in the area said they heard 12 to 15 shots in the area.
The suspect was last seen heading south toward Monterey Street on Miller Street wearing a hoodie.
BPD is investigating.
