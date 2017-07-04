KCSO investigating deadly shooting on S. Union Avenue

Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 75°
Update: 6:20 a.m. Sheriff officials are telling us that one person is dead and one in the hospital following a shooting on South Union Avenue near the Mars Collective Medical Marijuana shop.
Traffic in that area is still blocked off in both directions just north of Pacheco Rd.
The Kern County Sheriffs Department is on scene of a shooting reported on South Union Avenue in between White Lane and Pacheco Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake has struck 3 kilometers north-northwest of Frazier Park. The quake struck around 6:42 a.m.
Bakersfield police are asking for the community's help to find a missing woman.
A Tehachapi man is shaken and without power after a small plane hit his home on Friday.