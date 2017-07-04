KCSO investigating deadly shooting on S. Union Avenue

Update: 6:20 a.m. Sheriff officials are telling us that one person is dead and one in the hospital following a shooting on South Union Avenue near the Mars Collective Medical Marijuana shop.

Traffic in that area is still blocked off in both directions just north of Pacheco Rd.

The Kern County Sheriffs Department is on scene of a shooting reported on South Union Avenue in between White Lane and Pacheco Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.