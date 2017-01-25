Officer-involved shooting reported in East Bakersfield near Monterey Street and Alta Vista Drive

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An officer-involved shooting was reported near Monterey Street and Alta Vista Drive in East Bakersfield, according to BPD.
The incident happened Tuesday evening.
Pastor Zen Monzon was first told yesterday afternoon over the phone that the parking lot of Centro Hispano Lamont Church had flooded.
No criminal charges will be filed against two Los Angeles police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Ezell Ford, the Los Angeles…
McFarland Middle School was named a 2017 "Schools to Watch – Taking Center Stage" model middle school.