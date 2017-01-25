Officer-involved shooting reported in East Bakersfield near Monterey Street and Alta Vista Drive

8:12 PM, Jan 24, 2017
26 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nordquist, Chloe
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An officer-involved shooting was reported near Monterey Street and Alta Vista Drive in East Bakersfield, according to BPD.

The incident happened Tuesday evening.

23ABC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News