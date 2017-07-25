Sisters remember mother and daughter lost in Taft Highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A mother and daughter were killed in a crash after police say Vincent Moroyoqui was driving under the influence and crashed into them head on.

The fifty-year-old mother, Raeleen Sorensen, and her twenty-year-old daughter, Raegen Sorensen were driving on Taft Highway Thursday evening when police say Moroyoqui attempted to pass cars and hit them head on.

Raeleen's sisters, DD McNenny and Victoria Hill, say their sister was "the peace maker" of the family and was always dedicated to their family.

"When you needed something you called Rae because Rae knew it," said Hill.

Their niece, Raegan, has been dating her boyfriend for more than four years, and the two had already talked wedding plans. They say Raegan was full of life.

"She was just energetic and fun and funny. She was a very funny girl, she got her dads humor," said the sisters.

They said they tragedy of losing not one, but two of their loved ones at once has been unbearable. However, they are choosing to confront the suspect face-to-face, and encouraged other family and friends to join them in court.

Monday, Moroyoqui appeared in court for the first time. He pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He is next due in court September 18 and 19.

So many of the Sorensen's friends and family came to the courthouse Monday, they were not able to all fit inside. The sisters say they intend to continue to make their presence known in court to represent their niece and sister.

The sisters also say there is no memorial set yet, but they do intend to plan one and make it open to the public.