Six firearms, almost 300 pounds of marijuana seized in police search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Almost 300 pounds of marijuana, $2,933 in U.S. currency, and six firearms were seized in a search by Bakersfield police Tuesday.

Police served a search warrant on the location in near E. Hosking Avenue and Cottonwood Road in South Bakersfield.

Ryan Wiley, 27, and Juan Cervantes, 22, were arrested fir narcotics and weapons violations.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.