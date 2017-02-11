Sixth case of travel-asociated Zika virus confirmed in Kern County

4:01 PM, Feb 10, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The sixth case of travel-associated Zika virus in Kern County has been confirmed.

A total of 490 people have been infected in California, according to the California Department of Public Health’s February 10th report.

Four new infections were reported this past week.

