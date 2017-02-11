Sixth case of travel-asociated Zika virus confirmed in Kern County

Light rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The sixth case of travel-associated Zika virus in Kern County has been confirmed.
A total of 490 people have been infected in California, according to the California Department of Public Health’s February 10th report.
Four new infections were reported this past week.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office will be transitioning to a new Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System.
A suspect was arrested Friday afternoon for stealing from a vehicle in the Administration parking lot of Bakersfield College.
A freight train south of Elk Gove has derailed in flood waters, Cosumnes Fire Battalion Chief Kris Hubbard confirmed.