BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Today, Monday, January 16, 2017, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Skateland on Ming is offering discounted skating for the holiday.

From noon to 5 p.m., visitors will be able to skate for $10. This price includes admission, quad skate rental, a slice of pizza or a hot dog and a soda. If roller skates aren't your thing, roller blades will be offered for an additional $2.