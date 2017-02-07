Slowing on Interstate 5 near Grapevine due to rain

5:48 AM, Feb 7, 2017
Right now traffic is slowing on both directions of Interstate 5 near the Grapevine due to rain.

Rain hitting Kern County on Tuesday morning has traffic in some parts of the I-5 down to 20 miles per hour. 

23ABC Chief Meteorologist Elaina Rusk says heavy rain has been coming down for about an hour, leading to the slowing. 

 

