Small plane took off from Tehachapi, crashed near Lake Hughes

Chloe Nordquist
3:16 PM, Jan 18, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A small plane traveling from Tehachapi to Torrance crashed near Lake Hughes on January 12 under unknown circumstances, according to the FAA.

The Mooney M20J crashed eight miles west of the lake.

Local authorities said only one pilot was onboard.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

