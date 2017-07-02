Smoke from Schaeffer Fire causes unhealthy air quality in Kern River Valley

Fair
HI: 100°
LO: 71°
Smoke from the Schaeffer Fire is causing unhealthy air quality in the Kern River Valley.
The latest report from Air Resource Advisor, Andrea Holland, says Monday 7/3, air quality will be in the "Unhealthy" range in the Kern River Valley.
The report says smoke will clear out late Sunday morning in the "Moderate" levels returning early Monday morning in the "Unhealthy" levels.
Bakersfield Fire Department is battling multiple fires in southwest Bakersfield.
A 26-year-old man went missing in the Kern River Saturday evening near the county line and a man who appeared to be "dead for quite some…
A Tulare Union High School teacher has been re-arrested, accused of sexually abusing his students.