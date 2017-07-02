Smoke from Schaeffer Fire causes unhealthy air quality in Kern River Valley

Adam Bowles
1:03 PM, Jul 2, 2017
Smoke from the Schaeffer Fire is causing unhealthy air quality in the Kern River Valley.

The latest report from Air Resource Advisor, Andrea Holland, says Monday 7/3, air quality will be in the "Unhealthy" range in the Kern River Valley.

The report says smoke will clear out late Sunday morning in the "Moderate" levels returning early Monday morning in the "Unhealthy" levels.

