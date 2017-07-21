Solar flare explosion caught on camera by NASA may have caused disruption to satellites this week

Johana Restrepo
8:19 AM, Jul 21, 2017

A massive solar flare shooting out from the sun was caught on camera by NASA . The massive explosion sent energy, light and high speed particles bursting into space.

A massive solar flare was caught on camera by NASA last Friday.and may have caused disruptions to satellites this week.

This explosion, along with the eruption of a magnetic storm, lasted nearly two hours.

The solar flare sent energy, light and high speed particles bursting into space.

The images show particle coils spiraling along magnetic field lines, creating a dazzling arc.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News