Highway 58 closed for 35 miles between Towerline Road and Sand Canyon Road

8:33 PM, Jan 23, 2017
23 mins ago
Nordquist, Chloe
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Highway 58  between Towerline Road near Edison and Sand Canyon Road is closed due to snow and ice, according to CHP.

CHP said to be careful in the area due to the conditions.

The area affected stretches 35 miles.

Local News