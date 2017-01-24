Highway 58 closed for 35 miles between Towerline Road and Sand Canyon Road

Mostly clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Highway 58 between Towerline Road near Edison and Sand Canyon Road is closed due to snow and ice, according to CHP.
CHP said to be careful in the area due to the conditions.
The area affected stretches 35 miles.
