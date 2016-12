LEBEC, Calif. - UPDATE (11:30 p.m.): Southbound lanes have reopened. California Highway Patrol officers are currently working to escort traffic through the Grapevine on both north and southbound lanes.

CHP officers said that they are attempting to keep traffic slow due to icy conditions.

(10:04 p.m.): The California Highway Patrol is reporting that southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed near the CHP Grapevine Inspection Facility.

The closure began at 10:04 PM on Saturday night.

Multiple accidents have also been reported along the I-5.

We have a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.