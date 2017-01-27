Southern California Gas Company advisory lifted

Light fog
HI: 56°
LO: 38°
HI: 57°
LO: 34°
The Southern California Gas Company lifted the advisory on natural gas usage January 26 at 1 p.m.
The advisory was issued at 7 a.m. on January 23 due to high natural gas usage.
Effective immediately, the SoCalGas Advisory is lifted. Thx for dialing down your natural gas usage. More info at https://t.co/7gUP5906U4 pic.twitter.com/TXyQEvKPFZ— SoCalGas (@socalgas) January 26, 2017
Effective immediately, the SoCalGas Advisory is lifted. Thx for dialing down your natural gas usage. More info at https://t.co/7gUP5906U4 pic.twitter.com/TXyQEvKPFZ
Bakersfield Fire crews are battling a blaze in Central Bakersfield on Friday morning.
With more than 64 inches of snow, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort is set to be open again this weekend.
UPDATE: 8:16am: Piute Mountain School in the Caliente Union School District will be closed today due to flooding.
A sanctuary city is a city that has certain policies in place to shelter undocumented immigrants.