Southern California Gas Company advisory lifted

6:00 PM, Jan 26, 2017
The Southern California Gas Company lifted the advisory on natural gas usage January 26 at 1 p.m.

The advisory was issued at 7 a.m. on January 23 due to high natural gas usage.

