Southwest Bakersfield hit and run accident leaves motorcyclist in hospital

10:32 PM, Feb 9, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A hit and run accident was reported near 3:45 p.m. on Panama Lane and Akres Road in Southwest Bakersfield.

The accident was a car versus a motorcycle. The motorcyclist suffered moderate to major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The car in the incident was found but the driver was not found.

Officials are still looking for the suspect.

The identity of the suspect and victim are unknown.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News