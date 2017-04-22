Stabbing reported in Downtown Bakersfield, no victim found

Partly Cloudy
A stabbing was reported at Mexicali at R Street and 18th Street Friday afternoon.
According to BPD, two men tried to stab another guy and were arrested.
No victim was found.
On April 21, 2017 at 7:52 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the area of Haley Street and Noble Ave for a robbery.
A fire was reported in the receiving area at Wonderful Citrus Friday afternoon.
The Kern County Animal Services is holding an adoption event on April 23.
