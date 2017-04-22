Stabbing reported in Downtown Bakersfield, no victim found

4:55 PM, Apr 21, 2017
2 hours ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

A stabbing was reported at Mexicali at R Street and 18th Street Friday afternoon.

According to BPD, two men tried to stab another guy and were arrested.

 

No victim was found.

