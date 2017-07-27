Starbucks pay it forward ends at 18 people in Bakersfield

7:00 PM, Jul 26, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Meteorologist Elaina Rusk got caught up in a pay-it-forward chain this morning at the Starbucks on L St.

The truck in front her paid for the tea she order, she ended up asking the Barista if she could pay for the car behind her. 

Elaina was the 5th person in the pay it forward line.

The Barista ended up letting Elaina know that the pay it forward line went all the way to 18 people and that she's never seen it go that long.

 

