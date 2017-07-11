State lawmakers push to have DOJ investigate officer involved shootings

State lawmakers are pushing legislation that would require the California Department of Justice to evaluate officer-involved shootings.

Multiple California Assemblymembers introduced AB 284, the Deadly Force Evaluation Act on Tuesday.

The legislation would require the state's Department of Justice to evaluate officer-involved shootings from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2016 and any other incidents following the potential adoption of the bill.

The state's DOJ would study the nature and circumstances of officer-involved shootings across California. The study would include examining policies, procedures and training in the places where the officer is employed.

In a statement, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said, "Deadly force incidents leave a lasting imprint on our communities and the officers involved. We need to develop targeted, effective solutions that can prevent the likelihood of these incidents. ... As the state's chief law enforcement officer, I want to ensure that appropriate policies, training and oversight and accountability mechanisms are in place to keep our communities and peace officers safe."