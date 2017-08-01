State Route 99 ramp closure on Tuesday and Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Department of Transportation has announced Northboud State Route 99 ramp will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday August 1st and 2nd from Ming Avenue for landscape maintenance.

The closure will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

Cal Transit workers remind you to drive with extra care and allow additional travel time while travelling in the maintenance area.

Be alert for road maintenance personnel and "Slow for the cone zone".