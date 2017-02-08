State Water Resources Control Board to vote on lifting drought restrictions

California's frozen reservoir is at a 22-year high.

Reservoirs serving Southern California are at more than 80 percent of their capacity, and some Republican lawmakers warn that not announcing an end to the drought may breed mistrust between the state and its residents.

They claim water managers have too much power so long as the drought is in effect.

Today, Wednesday, February 8, 2017, the State Water Resources Control Board will vote to either continue or lift the current restrictions.

