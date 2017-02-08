State Water Resources Control Board to vote on lifting drought restrictions

6:52 AM, Feb 8, 2017

This winter has been a wet one for the West Coast, and that's helped California make major progress toward ending the state's drought.  Three months ago,  100 percent  of the Golden State was abnormally dry, with 42 percent in an extreme or exceptional drought.  Fast-forward to January, and one-third of the state is done with the drought.  California relies on  reservoirs and aquifers  for much of its water. Mountain snowpack plays a big role in keeping those filled through the spring and summer.  But five years of drier than normal conditions caused serious stress on California residents. SEE MORE: Droughts Have Seriously Damaged California's Tree Population Thanks to a decent amount of wet weather last winter, the northern part of California had already  started recovering  from the drought. Now this year's onslaught of rain and snow is helping even more.  The highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada mountains have received over  16 feet  of snow this season, and winter isn't over.  Trending stories at Newsy.com FBI, DOJ Are Being Investigated Over Their Actions During The Election How Art Is Revitalizing This Kabul Neighborhood After Decades Of War Tiny Little Boxes Are America's Newest Food Pantries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -
California's frozen reservoir is at a 22-year high.  
 
Reservoirs serving Southern California are at more than 80 percent of their capacity, and some Republican lawmakers warn that not announcing an end to the drought may breed mistrust between the state and its residents.
 
They claim water managers have too much power so long as the drought is in effect.   
 
Today, Wednesday, February 8, 2017, the State Water Resources Control Board will vote to either continue or lift the current restrictions.

