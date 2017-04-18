Stirring, freaky 'Split' debuts on home video

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Here are some of the hottest recent home video releases:

Buena Vista Social Club (Criterion)

Ranging from Havana clubs to Carnegie Hall, director Wim Wenders captures the spirit and breadth of Latin jazz in this 1999 documentary, which features performances from the likes of Ibrahim Ferrer and Ruben Gonzalez. Extras in the blowout set include archival interviews with the subjects, a tribute booklet, outtakes and Wenders' 1999 commentary track.

Donnie Darko: Limited Edition Blu-ray

This 2001 sci-fi mind-bender from director Richard Kelly has evolved from cult classic to genuine classic. Jake Gyllenhaal plays a befuddled teen who befriends a six-foot-tall rabbit and finds himself bending the space-time continuum. Drew Barrymore, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Noah Wyle and Patriock Swayze make memorable supporting turns. This is the most comprehensive release of the film yet, with music videos, 20 deleted scenes, Kelly's production diary and photo galleries.

Split

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan returns to "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable" form with a tight, gritty thriller about a kidnapper (James McAvoy) with multiple personalities who takes three teen girls captive. The girls try to trick, negotiate with and manipulate the various sides of their captor to figure out how to get away. Extras in the Blu-ray/digital copy combo include deleted scenes, an alternate ending, and featurettes that examine McAvoy's performance and Shyamalan's perspective as a storyteller.

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

Robin, Blue Beetle, Beast Boy, Raven and Starfire team with mentor Nightwing for an animated take on one of the DC universe's landmark comic book arcs. They contend with the diabolical Brother Blood and conflicted mercenary Deathstroke in a conflict that rips at the fabric of the group and puts their secrets at risk. The Blu-ray/DVD/digital copy combo comes packages with a Blue Beetle figure.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (Criterion)

A peak form Catherine Deneuve shows off her considerable talents in this 1964 French love story about an umbrella saleswoman who falls for a garage mechanic who is sent off to war. The colorful, adventurous film tracks the couple's coming of age through tumultuous times. Jacques Demy's film gets a loving Criterion treatment, with a tribute booklet, a 2014 interview with a film scholar, a 1964 French TV interview with Demy and a 1983 Deneuve interview.

VeggieTales Easter Movies

Sold separately, this collection of Easter-themed classics will keep your kids entertained for hours. "Twas the Night Before Easter," "An Easter Carol," The non-Easter themed "Peter Cottontail" and "Noah's Ark" are also available, as well as combo packs that feature various combinations of the films.

Woman of the Year (Criterion)

Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy pair up in this 1942 rom-com, which set the template for the genre and continues to influence cinematic romance today. They play a pair of newspaper reporters married to each other who try to maintain their relationship despite professional struggles, including a nasty rivalry that develops between them. The film looks stunning, thanks to a fresh HD transfer. Extras include a tribute booklet and interviews with director George Stevens' son and biographer.

Studios provided review screeners.