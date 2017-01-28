Stolen U-Haul with belongings leaves Florida man stranded in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man from Florida is stranded in Bakersfield after someone stole his U-Haul overnight at a Holiday Inn Express in Central Bakersfield.

Matthew Schwantz’s dad passed away a week ago and he was moving all his father’s belongings back to Florida. Schwantz’s is now asking for the community’s help to find the person who stole a U-Haul.

The U-Haul was full of his father’s belongings, including more than 50 guns, swords and ammunition. There were also things like journals, pictures and poems.

Schwantz’s says he doesn’t care about the guns but wants his father’s belongings.

The U-Haul has Arizona license plates AG53133.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department.