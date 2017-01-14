Storms cause road closures across Kern County

Andrew Worth
10:34 PM, Jan 13, 2017
11:15 PM, Jan 13, 2017

KC Public Works workers say DO NOT enter

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Recent storms and rainfall has caused road closures throughout Kern County.

Mark Evans, an engineering manager with Kern County Public Works said clean up from these storms is harder than it appears.

Roads were covered in dirt and mud, street signs fell, and some roads were exposed to flowing water.

A full list of road closures is available through the Public Works Department website.

