String of businesses broken into in Southwest Bakersfield

UPDATE 8:58 a.m. 4/20/2017:

A break-in happening overnight in Downtown Bakersfield leaves one business owner looking for answers.

According to Carlos Peña, owner of Crab in a Bag off of Union Ave., someone broke in through the side door.

Peña also added that they took a cash register and some other items inside the restaurant.

Bakersfield Police are looking into this along with others happening overnight and early Thursday morning.

=====

Police in Southwest Bakersfield are investigating a string of break-ins that happened overnight in The Marketplace.

Police received a call around 5 this morning that Johnny Garlic’s, Rockin Crawfish, and Sole 2 Soul were broken into.

Nothing has been reported stolen, however all three stores were vandalized.

This situation is developing. We will continue to update the story as more details come into the 23ABC newsroom.

Another break-in was reported on Calloway Drive. Police say El Portal was also broken into around 5 a.m. A safe was reported stolen.