Strong winds and rain cause dangerous driving conditions along the Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Strong winds and rain caused dangerous driving conditions along the Grapevine Sunday.

Wind gusts in the area are expected to reach up to 80 miles per hour or faster today.

Around 6 a.m. CHP reported that the hood flew off of a vehicle and landed in another lane. No one was injured.

There was also a report of a downed, energized power line near the Frazier Park community.

Drivers reported seeing hindreds of tumble weeds across north and south bound lanes of the I-5.

There is a Wind Advisory in place for the San Joaquin Valley through 10 p.m. tonight.

If you are traveling over the Grapevine today remember to slow down and give yourself some extra time.

Download the 23ABC News Mobile and Tablet App for the latest updates straight to your phone or tablet.