Structure fire reported in Central Bakersfield near Beale Park

9:32 PM, Feb 3, 2017
2 hours ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A house fire was reported near Beale Park in Central Bakersfield Friday night.

Fire officials responded to the fire just after 8 p.m.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The house is located off Holtby Road near Buena Vista Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local News