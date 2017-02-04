Structure fire reported in Central Bakersfield near Beale Park

Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 49°
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 51°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A house fire was reported near Beale Park in Central Bakersfield Friday night.
Fire officials responded to the fire just after 8 p.m.
No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
The house is located off Holtby Road near Buena Vista Street.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The CSUB Gospel Fest featured choirs, dance groups, and soloists from the spiritual community. The event filled the Doré…
A house fire was reported near Beale Park in Central Bakersfield Friday night.
A one of a kind quilt created right here in Bakersfield.
The Stockdale Annex Mutual Water system released a boil water advisory Friday after a water pipeline broke at the Stockdale Country Club.