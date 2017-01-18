Students gather in Bakersfield for Virtual Enterprise Trade Show and Business Plan Competition

On Wednesday, January 16, 2017, about 1,500 students representing more than one hundred schools from around California will be in Bakersfield competing for a variety of honors during the Bakersfield Virtual Enterprise Trade Show and State Business Plan Competition.

The event will be held at the Rabobank Convention Center and Marriott Hotel.

Events take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

"Virtual Enterprise programs have grown in popularity worldwide and we are excited to welcome a significant number of programs to Bakersfield for the competitions that highlight their products and business skills," said Nancy Phillips, former Western Regional Director for Virtual Enterprises International.

The Trade Show is sponsored by the Kern High School District and KHSD's Regional Occupational Center.

Visitors attending the Trade Show are given $10,000 in "virtual dollars" to spend on products and services as they tour the more than 75 booths. Some of the "Virtual" products featured in years past included hats, pastries, organic fruits & vegetables, cell phones, beauty products, clothing, fitness products, travel destinations, and "green" products.

This year, there were a total of 71 California Virtual Enterprise companies involved in the State Business Plan Competition. 42 companies qualified for the semi-finals to be held in Bakersfield. Of those 42, the top 6 companies will represent California in the National Business Plan Competition to be held in New York City in April.

