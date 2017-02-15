Study shows millennials more likely to break laws behind the wheel

If you’re hitting the road you might want to be extra cautious when driving around millennials. That’s because millennials are apparently the worst drivers on the road.

A new study released Wednesday morning by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that 88% of drivers aged 19-to-24 are more likely to break the law. The study found that group is more likely to speed, run red lights or text while driving.

That study was conducted from Aug. 25-Sept. 6.

The study was broken down into six age groups: 16-to-18, 19-to-24, 25-to-39, 40-to-59, 60-to-74 and 75-plus.

At least 69 percent of all age groups reported speeding, running red lights or texting while driving.

The study also found a significant spike in traffic deaths from 2014 to 2015. There was an increase of seven percent, as 35,092 traffic deaths were reported in 2015. The seven-percent figure was the highest spike in 50 years.