Study shows more millennials buying homes in Bakersfield in 2017

In its second annual study , SmartAsset has determined that Bakersfield is the number three spot in the country where millennials are buying homes.

Bakersfield is one of fifteen cities in their study that buck the nationwide trend of declining homeownership rates for young adults. Under-35 homeownership in Bakersfield increased from 35.2 percent in 2006 to 40.3 percent in 2015.

That's a jump of 5.1% and ranks as the second-largest increase out of the 200 cities in our analysis. Additionally, the city's 2015 millennial homeownership rate places Bakersfield in the top 15 for that metric.

The two cities ahead of Bakersfield include Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Elk Grove, California.

