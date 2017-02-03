Super Bowl food takes over the big day

February 3, 2017 - Super Bowl food has always been a highlight of the big game for many people. From wings to nachos, many chow down while enjoying the game. Twitter was full of people saying that food is the only reason they celebrate the big day! Even the National Wing Council's 2017 report estimated that 1.33 BILLION wings will be eaten on Sunday this year.

Twitter also had an entire section dedicated to interesting Super Bowl recipes to try this year. Here a couple that I found most interesting:

1. Tater Tot Nachos

2. Veggie Wings

For any vegetarians this Super Bowl.. try cauliflower!! Still yummy if you are craving wings! #23LiveCenter https://t.co/WlRDR8GlP6 — Jada Montemarano (@JadaMontemarano) February 3, 2017

3. Cheesy Pretzel Sticks

Crispy pretzel sticks topped with cheesy, bacon-y goodness is sure to win this game day. RECIPE: https://t.co/KUGCMFuMz8 pic.twitter.com/9NU4Jwo9ac — Tastemade (@tastemade) February 1, 2017