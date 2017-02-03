Super Bowl food takes over the big day

Food is one of the biggest parts of the Super Bowl

Jada Montemarano
9:11 AM, Feb 3, 2017

Everyone's favorite part of the Super Bowl is the food! Twitter is full of tweets about how excited people are! There are also awesome recipes you can try!

February 3, 2017 - Super Bowl food has always been a highlight of the big game for many people. From wings to nachos, many chow down while enjoying the game. Twitter was full of people saying that food is the only reason they celebrate the big day! Even the National Wing Council's 2017 report estimated that 1.33 BILLION wings will be eaten on Sunday this year.

Twitter also had an entire section dedicated to interesting Super Bowl recipes to try this year. Here a couple that I found most interesting:

1. Tater Tot Nachos

2. Veggie Wings

 

3. Cheesy Pretzel Sticks

