Supporters of Affordable Care Act and current Medi-Cal hold rally and march to voice concerns

Hundreds of Kern County residents gathered Friday to voice concerns about the proposed abolition of the current healthcare system by President Donald Trump.

The group held a rally at Yokuts Park before marching to House Majority Leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy's district office. A press conference was held in front of Rep. McCarthy's office where several residents shared their experiences with the current healthcare system and why they believe it does not need to be reformed.

The UC Berkeley Labor Center says nearly 11 percent of Kern County residents (95,000+ low-income adults) would lose their Medi-Cal coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The research adds that 88,000 residents in the county who have obtained coverage since 2013 may return to being uninsured.

Rep. McCarthy has come under scrutiny because his district (23rd congressional district of California) has a large population of residents who rely on the ACA to have insurance. The LA TImes reported earlier this month that nearly 70,000 people would lose access to Medi-Cal in Rep. McCarthy's district.

Rep. McCarthy responded to concerns in an Op-Ed in the Sacramento Bee last week, likening the current healthcare system to being given a car without two tires that leaks gas and has a busted transmission.

A healthcare reform plan that could replace ACA has not been released.