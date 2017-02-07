Supporters protest firing of former Tehachapi police officer

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - A cold, windy day in Tehachapi didn't keep Matthew Johnson and others from supporting former police officer Peter Graff on Monday.

"Our objective here is to support Pete in choice he makes," Johnson said.

He and others gathered in front of Tehachapi City Hall, holding signs and waving to passing cars, to protest the termination of Graff and what they view as corruption in the Tehachapi city government.

Graff was fired from the force in November 2016. He says it's because he spoke out against the police department.

Graff says he brought concerns about issues ranging from time card fraud to age discrimination within the department.

Both he and supporters were back in front of the city council on Monday, their second time in less than two months.

"I mean to have officers who are faithful to the law, and to the constitution...you can't put a price on that," Johnson said about Graff.