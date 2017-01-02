Suspect arrested for child molestation at Rosamond Rite Aid

Clear
ROSAMOND, Calif. - A 34-year-old man was arrested after inappropriately touching two juveniles at a Rosamond Rite Aid.
Deputies were called to 2938 Rosamond Boulevard where an adult stranger inappropriately touched a juvenile male. A female juvenile said the stranger inappropriately touched her chest.
A concerned citizen followed the suspect and flagged down a CHP officer.
The officer found the suspect, Arthur Gmur, nearby and arrested him after viewing the store’s surveillance video.
Gmur was booked into the Mojave Jail for child molestation. His bail is set at $60,000.
