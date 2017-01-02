Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 39°
HI: 57°
LO: 41°
HI: 59°
LO: 42°
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Subway and stole a cash register.
According to Bakersfield Police, the man broke into the fast-food chain at 1525 Columbus Street at about 2:45 a.m. New Year's Day.
The man, only described as white or Hispanic with a slim build, stole a cash register and took off.
He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Subway and stole a cash register.
UPDATE (11:48 a.m.): Highway 178 through the canyon has been reopened.
New Year's Celebration in Las Vegas as we ring in the 2017 New Year!
UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): CHP says that the Grapevine is now reopen and that they're currently escorting cars.