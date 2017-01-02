The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Subway and stole a cash register.

According to Bakersfield Police, the man broke into the fast-food chain at 1525 Columbus Street at about 2:45 a.m. New Year's Day.

The man, only described as white or Hispanic with a slim build, stole a cash register and took off.

He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans.