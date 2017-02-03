Suspect in 2013 Delano murder case found guilty of murdering John Espinoza

DELANO, Calif. - John Albay Galafate was found guilty of murdering Delano resident John Espinoza in court Thursday.

The 2013 murder case started out as a missing person’s report. According to Delano police, Galafate kidnapped and later murdered 88-year-old John Espinoza in September 2013.

Espinoza’s body was later found in the trunk of his car, which was submerged in a canal. He was on the Delano Planning Commission and a Word War II veteran.

Galafate’s sentencing will be held March 6.