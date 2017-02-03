Suspect in 2013 Delano murder case found guilty of murdering John Espinoza

Clear
HI: 67°
LO: 52°
HI: 64°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
DELANO, Calif. - John Albay Galafate was found guilty of murdering Delano resident John Espinoza in court Thursday.
The 2013 murder case started out as a missing person’s report. According to Delano police, Galafate kidnapped and later murdered 88-year-old John Espinoza in September 2013.
Espinoza’s body was later found in the trunk of his car, which was submerged in a canal. He was on the Delano Planning Commission and a Word War II veteran.
Galafate’s sentencing will be held March 6.
A fire was reported on Irene Street near Baker Street in East Bakersfield Thursday night just before 9 p.m.
The 911 call records in the accident that led a driver into a canal in January helped give a better idea of what happened.
A driver involved in an accident on January 27 in Northwest Bakersfield died from their injuries Thursday.
Tailgate thefts are on the rise in Kern County, costing some truck owners hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars to replace or repair the damage.