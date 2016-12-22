Girlfriend in October Southeast Bakersfield homicide arrested

Light fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 21, 2016, 10:28 p.m.): Karen Ledesma appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to one count of first degree murder. She will be back in court February 1.
The suspect in the murder of 52-year-old Moises Davalos in October turned herself in Tuesday.
Officials found Davalos dead on the scene in Southeast Bakersfield on October 4 following reports of a stabbing.
During the homicide investigation, Davalos’ girlfriend Karen Ledesma, 52, was identified as a possible suspect.
The District Attorney’s Office filed the case and an arrest warrant was issued for her arrest. Ledesma turned herself in Tuesday and was booked on her warrant for murder.
She is being held without bail.
