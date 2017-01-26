Suspect jumps in Tule River to avoid Porterville police, police are unable to locate him

PORTERVILLE, Calif. - On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, around 6:46 a.m., Porterville police officers were called to a residence on East Presidio Avenue, just east of South Main Street, regarding a restraining order violation.

The suspect, Joey Black, was at the residence and unwanted because he was causing a disturbance. When the officers arrived, Black fled on foot toward the Tule River where he jumped in to avoid the police.

Officers followed Black along the riverbank as the swift water carried him down river. They were able to maintain a visual observation of Black as he was carried down river, and he was last seen surfacing immediately east of the Main Street Bridge.

Fire personnel, deputies of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department and medical personnel responded to assist, along with the Swift Water Rescue Team of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

The continued search was ultimately called off and was unsuccessful in locating Joey Black.

Anyone with further information of this event is urged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.