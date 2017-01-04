Suspect robs Rent-A-Center in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An armed robbery was reported at the Rent-A-Center in Central Bakersfield Wednesday morning.

Police were called to 4128 Chester Avenue around 10:40 a.m. where a black male with a gun fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

