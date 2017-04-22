Suspect wanted in Northeast Bakersfield sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

On April 21, 2017 at 7:52 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the area of Haley Street and Noble Ave for a robbery.

A 15-year-old female victim reported she was contacted by a suspect who pointed a handgun at her, demanded money, and forced her to a nearby alley. While in the alley the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and took currency from her.

After the assault, the suspect requested additional currency, and followed the victim to her residence. The suspect waited outside the residence while the victim was able to get additional currency. After receiving additional loss the suspect fled the scene on foot, and is described as a:

Black male, 20-25 years of age, 5’6”, green or hazel eyes, light complexion with possible moles on his face, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue gym style shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Frank Esquerra (661) 326-3870, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.