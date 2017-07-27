Suspects break into East Bakersfield Dollar General store using rocks

Fair
Bakersfield - The Kern County Sheriff's Department needs help locating suspects who broke into a Dollar General store using rocks.
The incident occurred on July 16th just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Morning Drive in East Bakersfield.
KCSO says the suspects used rocks to force entry into Dollar General, causing $4,000 in damages.
If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040 or Detective Smith at (661) 392-4376 or KCSO at (661) 861-3110.
