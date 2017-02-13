BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to a reliable law enforcement source, Sutter County, which is just west of Oroville, will be sending 40 inmates to be housed at the Downtown Bakersfield jail today, February 13, 2017.

This comes after nearly 200,000 people were evacuated from the Oroville area this weekend due to the spillway at the Oroville Dam possibly bursting open.

The high levels at country's tallest dam is a result of the massive amount of rain the state has seen in the past month. Oroville's average annual rainfall is 31 inches, but the area has seen 25 inches of rain as of Saturday, February 11.

It's unclear how long the inmates will be housed in the Bakersfield jail.