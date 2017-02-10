SW Residents fed up after mail theft break-ins, preparing for rally this weekend

Clear
Southwest Residents will hold Mailbox rally this weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Resident Leanna Frizell is fed up.
Sick and tired of mail theft in her Southwest neighborhood after her area has become a hot spot for thieves.
In hopes to put an end to theft in the area, Frizell is holding a mailbox rally this weekend to put a stop to mail theft.
This comes at a time when local law enforcement are being overwhelmed with calls even though it's not their jurisdiction.
The U.S. postal inspector looks into mailbox thefts, but they say there's no quick fix for what Kern County is currently experiencing.
The mail rally will be held this Saturday at 10 a.m. on Moraga Court and Via Fontenelle Drive.
