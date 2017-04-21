Taft attempted murder suspect arrested after hitting girlfriend, infant

TAFT, Calif. - UPDATE (April 21, 2017 10:30 a.m.): Hector Robles was found guilty of five charges Friday including torture, cruelty to a child, and assault with a deadly weapon.

His sentencing has been pushed to April 27.

======================================

A suspect who abused his girlfriend and child was arrested for attempt of murder after causing severe injuries.

KCSO deputies responded to a home in Taft early Saturday after they received a call for spousal battery. The victim called after the boyfriend fell asleep.

23-year-old Hector Robles struck the victim several times with his hand and kicked her. He also put a knife to her throat and slammed her head against the wall multiple times.

Robles held the four month old child during the assault and struck the infant in the head once while attempting to strike the victim.

The victim suffered bleeding to the brain, a possible concussion, multiple lacerations, and bruising. The infant had a skull fracture and bleeding to the brain.

Robles was arrested for spousal abuse, torture, attempted murder, willful cruelty to a child, assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, and an outstanding warrant.