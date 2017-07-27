Taft Community Gardens using social media to track down burglar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Taft Community Gardens are turning to social media in hopes to track down the people responsible for stealing items from their property on Tuesday.

The organization posted on Facebook that someone broke into their sheds and stole irrigation parts, tools, fertilizer, and other items.

The burglars also broke two doors which will be costly to replace for the organization.

The gardens also had boxes and hoses stolen last week and will address these incidents at their monthly meeting on Friday at 6 p.m.