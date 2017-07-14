Taft Police arrest two for possessing $50,000 in drugs

Bakersfield -

On July 13, around 10:00 p.m., The Taft Police Department conducted a routine probation search of an apartment in the 300 block of Warren Street in Taft CA.

Officers discovered over one pound of Methamphetamine, 116 grams of Heroin, Several grams of Fentanyl, assorted pain medications in the form of pills and tablets, approximately $800 in cash, and indicia of sales.

Street resale value is more than $50,000.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Ashley Mullen of Taft and 47-year-old Derek Simpson of Bakersfield Ca. Both of them were booked into the Taft City Jail pending their arraignments.

Mullen and Simpson are expected in court today.