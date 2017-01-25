Taft Union High School to hold meeting about unverified report of student with gun

Zuriel Loving
10:36 AM, Jan 25, 2017
TAFT, Calif. - According to the Taft Union High School District's website, the district will hold a meeting about unverified reports of a student with a gun on school campus.

The announcement stated that the report was "vague", and the only identifying information is that the student was male. Law enforcement presence was increased at the school due to the reports.

The district will hold a meeting tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. in the TUHS auditorium to discuss the issue further and how parents can help educate their students.

